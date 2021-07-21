TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- There's no hiding the fact that Jalen Quinn is ultra-talented! Just watch the film!
Colleges and universities have been taking notice around the country.
That includes right here in the state of Illinois where Quinn just received an offer from Northwestern.
It's his first Big Ten offer. This comes after he's been offered by Virginia Tech from the ACC and DePaul from the Big East.
In addition, Quinn has received offers from Wichita State, Rice, Illinois State and St. Louis. That's just to name a few.
