MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- Two Central A&M football players are heading to the next level.
James Paradee and Jarrett Robertson both signed with Millikin today.
They'll be a part of Carlton Hall's first season as head coach of the Big Blue.
Paradee and Robertson played massive roles for the Raiders during their recent success on the gridiron and can't wait to get to work at the next level with Millikin's new coaching staff.
