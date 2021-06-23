History will be made at tomorrow's Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament.
The tournament will be held in Springfield and will start at 9:30am.
Two local wrestlers will be making history.
Reed Davis is becoming the first wrestler from Routt Catholic High School to qualify for the state tournament. In his career, he's a two-time first team all-conference selection, two-time academic all-conference selection and has over 30 wins.
Leo Tomich is the first wrestler from the Illinois Illinois School for the Visually Impaired to go to the state tournament since 1995 and is only the second blind/visually impaired wrestler to ever qualify for state. Leo is a two-time academic all-conference selection, an all-conference second team selection and an all-conference first team selection.
