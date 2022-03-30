CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Final Four is in New Orleans with both games scheduled to take place on Saturday.
Two Illini players will be in the city this week as well.
Trent Frazier was selected to play in the NABC All-Star Game on Friday. This game will be held at the Caesars Superdome at 3:30 PM.
Alfonso Plummer will participate in the 3-point contest tomorrow night. The competition is scheduled for 8:00 PM.
