(WAND) -- Two Illini football players will have the opportunity to show their skills at the 2022 NFL Combine.
Linebacker Jake Hansen and offensive lineman Vederian Lowe announced they received invites.
The upcoming NFL Combine is scheduled to start on April 28th in Indianapolis.
