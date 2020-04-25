NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- It wasn't long after the NFL Draft ended that two Illinois State football players were signed to the NFL.
Running back James Robinson is joining Jacksonville while Luther Kirk is signing with the Cowboys.
Robinson finished his Redbird career strong. In his senior season, he had 364 carries netting 1,899 yards while rushing for 18 touchdowns. Robinson, for the second time, was a STATS FCS Walter Payton Award finalist.
Kirk stays close to home. He's from Garland, Texas which is less than 30 minutes away from Dallas. Kirk led ISU in tackles this season with 89.
