It's a special day for high school athletes around the country.
Today marks the start of the early signing period for Division I football and two local athletes will be heading to Murray State.
Mt. Zion's Drew London and Rochester's Matthew Baker.
During London's career with the Braves, he's tallied 61 catches for 766 yards and seven touchdowns on offense while adding 52 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
Last season with the Rockets, Baker had 16 receptions for 278 yards and four touchdowns.
