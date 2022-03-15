DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team made it to the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2005.
Elyce Knudsen and Jordan Hildebrand each played a big part in helping them get there.
Today, both Knudsen and Hildebrand were named to the All-Region team by D3hoops.com.
This comes after Knudsen led the CCIW in scoring averaging 19.9 points per game plus she averaged 28 points per game during their three games in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.
Hildebrand averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. She led the CCIW in field goal percentage shooting 56 point four percent.
