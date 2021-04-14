CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Two four-star recruits have officially signed with the Illini.
Both Ramses "RJ" Melendez and Brandin Podziemski signed their national letters of intent to play for Illinois.
Melendez is originally from Puerto Rico and stands 6'7", 195 pounds. For the last three years, he's played at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. Melendez averaged 24.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game and was named the Player of the Year in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association.
Podziemski stands 6'5", 190 pounds and is from Muskego, Wisconsin. During his senior season at St. John's Northwestern Academies, he averaged 35.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.0 steals per game and was voted 2021 Mr. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
These two players, along with Luke Goode, currently make up the Illini Class of 2021.
