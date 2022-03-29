SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Sacred Heart-Griffin is sending two more football players to the next level.
Today, both Noah Gray and Steven Mumaw signed their National Letter of Intent.
Gray is heading to Loras College where he'll compete on their offensive line. During his career at SHG, he made 31 starts for the Cyclones.
Mumaw signed with St. Ambrose University where he'll be an outside linebacker and pass rusher. Steven is following in his cousin DJ's footsteps, who graduated from St. Ambrose this year.
