DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Dreams became a reality today for two St. Teresa football players.
Both, Zahki Hayes and Aiden Etchason signed letters of intent to continue their football careers at the next level.
Hayes will be heading to Elmhurst University while Etchason is staying close to home and will play for Millikin.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.