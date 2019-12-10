CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Last week Illinois came one point away from a Top 5 win against Maryland despite holding a double-digit lead in the second half, a disappointing finish no doubt. The good news for Brad Underwood and Co. is that the next opportunity is just three days later.
First-year head coach Juwan Howard and his No. 5 Michigan Wolverines come to the State Farm Center for an 8 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday night.
In this WAND preview, Gordon Voit gives two statistical deficiencies that the Illini can exploit if they are to notch their first signature win of the 2019-20 season.
Weakness 1: Offensive glass
Despite boasting size and shot blocking ability up front, Michigan has struggled in the area of offensive rebounding. The Wolverines rank 304th in the country. Illinois, meanwhile, is No. 1 in the nation in rebound margin with better than +15 a game.
Weakness 2: Turnovers
Michigan doesn't turn the ball over an alarming amount of times, but it's one of the weakest units in the nation in terms of applying pressure. The Wolverines rank 290th in the country in turnover margin, which is welcome news to an Illinois team that has struggled on and off with turning the ball over.