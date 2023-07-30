BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois State basketball is getting their offseason work in, and one guy getting some praise from the coaching staff is Ty Pence from Saint Jospeh Ogden.
And as the former SJO standout settles in in Bloomington-Normal.
ISU Head Coach Ryan Pedon said he loves what he has seen from the young fella so far.
