CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- There's another addition to the Illini men's basketball staff this offseason.
Tyler Underwood has been hired as their new Director of Recruiting and Scouting.
Tyler has appeared in 40 games over three seasons with Illinois.
He joins his dad, head coach Brad Underwood, as the newest addition to a staff that has seen a lot of change this offseason.
"Tyler has prepared for this opportunity his whole life," Underwood said. "He has always viewed the game from the coaching perspective and really focused his approach from that side of it more so than as a player these last couple of seasons. Tyler builds strong relationships, and he is respected in the locker room for how he's pushed his teammates to help them achieve their best. He loves the University of Illinois, and when you combine that with his passion and knowledge for the game of basketball, he is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff."
