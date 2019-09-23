CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Over the weekend, 16 individuals were inducted into the Illinois Hall of Fame as the Class of 2019.
One of them being, Simeon Rice.
During his time with the Illini, Rice was First Team All-America in 1994 and 95.
In his career he accumulated 44.5 sacks as well as 69 tackles for a loss. In 1996 he was picked third overall in the NFL Draft.
Rice was a part of arguably the greatest linebacking corps ever assembled in college football.
By his side were John Holecek and Butkus Award winners Kevin Hardy and Dana Howard.
Here's Rice reminiscing about his playing days and being a part of something so special.