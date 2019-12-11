CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- This Christmas season we can all learn from a pair of Eastern Illinois students.
Quarterback Scotty Gilkey, Jr. and graduate student Taylor Hensley led their third annual toy drive to benefit Charleston's One Hope United. [Click here to contribute to One Hope United.]
Lesson No. 1: You don't have to be a billionaire to be generous. Generosity is about using your platform and giving sacrificially no matter how much you have.
Lesson No. 2: Do the right thing even if you're about to move. Gilkey announced he will be transferring after he finishes up the spring semester, but still wanted to follow through on his tradition.