MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- It's a game that is circled on both team's calendar year after year.
Williamsville will host Maroa-Forsyth this Friday in our WAND Matchup of the Week.
We focus on the Trojans today. The team is 4-0 and in the three games the team has played this fall, they've outscored their opponents 193-17.
Maroa-Forsyth will approach this game with a chip on their shoulder after Williamsville defeated them last season at the Boyd.
The Trojans are loaded with speed again and they'll be tested as Williamsville presents several challenges.
