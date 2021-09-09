MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- Friday is just one day away and one matchup that's intriguing this week is Meridian taking on Warrensburg-Latham.
Both teams enter the game undefeated with a 2-0 record.
The Hawks will rely on seniors Graham and Grant Meisenhelter along with Riley Day and Drew Hurelbrink.
While the Cardinals have outscored their opponents 114-0 in their first two games.
We'll have highlights of this matchup tomorrow night on the Original Friday Frenzy.
