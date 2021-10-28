PANA, Ill. (WAND) -- On paper, Pana is perfect.
But don't tell that to them. The Panthers believe there's still a lot of improvements to be made.
It's this attitude and the team's talent that make them a dangerous team in 2A.
Pana averages 43 points per game while only giving up 11 points.
The Panthers closest game this year was against Carlinville where they won by 14 points!
