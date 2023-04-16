CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The college transfer portal has been the talk of the town with everyone waiting to see who their team will pick up in the off season, the Illini being one of those teams.
Last week they added two new players after key players from last season declared for the draft or entered the portal themselves. Tuesday, April 11 the Illini announced guards Justin Harmon and Marcus Domask would be joining the orange and blue for the 2023-24 season.
Coach Brad Underwood said a big focus in the off-season is signing players with experience.
