CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The KenPom ranks Illinois sixth in the country for offensive efficiency.
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood explained it by saying three words.
Race, space and pace.
He explains, "the race is how fast we want to play, the pace is the pop we have in the half-court with our cuts and then everything is is spacing." Underwood continued, "Spacing is knowing where guys are at."
So far this season Illinois is shooting 52.7% from the field and averaging 85.4 points per game.
