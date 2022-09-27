CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini men's basketball team is in the middle of their first week of official practice.
This is a completely different team than a year ago which means new leaders have to step up.
So far, it's been transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. who is leading the way.
Here's Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood speaking about a situation that happened during practice where he saw Shannon Jr. take control.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.