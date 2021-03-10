CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini have won 11 of their last 12 games as they enter the Big Ten Tournament.
Many of those games, Illinois has played with a chip on their shoulder.
Whether that's people saying they weren't the best in the conference or playing without Ayo Dosunmu, this team has been excellent when they've been chasing something.
And that's the exact mentality Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood wants to have going forward.
"We're great at when we're chasing something," Underwood said. "Believe me we're chasing a lot right now."
The Illini will play either Rutgers or Indiana on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at 5:30pm.
