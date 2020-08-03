CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Granted, it's still the preseason. Rosters are not all finalized. Heck, we don't even know if there will be a season.
But at least two national polls now have Illinois firmly in the Top 10, and that has fan excitement at levels perhaps not seen since 2004-05.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman has the Illini at No. 8 in his latest rankings. CBS' Gary Parrish has the Illini at No. 6 in his Top 25 And 1.
That's even more mind-bending when you consider who the Illini are ahead of in that CBS ranking: Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky and North Carolina.
In this WAND report, Brad Underwood shares his thoughts on the return of NBA hopefuls Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Mark Tupper also puts this buzz in perspective as a 46-year veteran of the Illini beat.
