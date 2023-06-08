CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - For Charleston High School Softball there is unfinished business.
The program had previously never made it past Sectionals.
But now the Trojans find themselves on the doorstep of a State Championship.
After taking down their conference rival Mt. Zion on Monday, the Trojans qualified for the State Semifinals.
Charleston left for Peoria Thursday afternoon and were met by a slew of fans as they left the high school.
The Trojans will face Antioch in the 3A State Semifinals on Friday. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.
