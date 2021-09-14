SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Over the weekend, Union Baptist Church in Springfield hosted a Men's Health Summit.
Tons of vendors were there all in hopes of helping men in central Illinois check in on their health.
Local teams like Southeast were there to learn more.
It's an event that provided information as well as testing and actual vaccinations for people in the community.
