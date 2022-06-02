TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Unity softball team is back in the 2A state semifinal round for the second year in a row.
This time though, the Rockets know what they need to do differently to succeed.
Unity is matched up with Freeburg on Friday in Peoria.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:30pm.
