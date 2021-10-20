TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) -- In our WAND Matchup of the Week, Unity travels to take on Monticello.
The Rockets enter the game with a perfect 8-0 record.
Unity averages 43 points per game while allowing less than 12 points per game.
There's a lot on the line. With a win, the Rockets would clinch an outright Illini Prairie Conference title. With a loss, they share it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.