CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The University of Illinois has had a lot of traditions throughout its history. Some of them, especially in regards to athletics, have been dissolved.
However, with some traditions leaving, some new ones have been born. Three individuals at the school are trying to use hip hop to adjust culture in Champaign after the school's chancellor said change was needed in regards to those traditions.
A professor at the school, Lamont Holden, produced a new song that will be played live at the first football game of the 2021 season when Illinois takes on Nebraska. A Master's student, Jarrel Young wrote and performed the song in a week's time, and Barry Houser, the Director of the Marching Illini helped supply the tune to which the song was written to. He'll now use the new song that has been written to help pump up not just students at future Illini football games, but the players too.
