MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Some updates have been made to Snitker Field.
Of course, the Meridian Baseball team has dedicated their field to World Series-winning manager Brian Snitker.
On these updates, you can see signage and plaques of Snitker's accomplishment as an MLB manager as well as more about the 1971 Macon Ironmen.
