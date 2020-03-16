All-Time 5 is expanding! The recent sports cancellations across the country give WAND and Gordon Voit the ability to go bigger than ever on this exciting basketball project.
Instead of releasing teams every Wednesday in chunks, Voit will be releasing a team every day this week, culminating in a special Selection Sunday show at 5 p.m. on 3/22.
The plans for simulating the bracket are also expanding, to one round per week in addition to interviews with legends every Friday.
SCHEDULE:
March 16:
No. 7: Springfield High (6 p.m. show)
No. 6: TBA (10 p.m. show)
March 17:
No. 5: TBA (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)
March 18:
No. 4: TBA (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)
March 19:
No. 3: TBA (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)
March 20:
No. 2: TBA (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)
March 21:
No. 1: TBA (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)
March 22:
"Selection Sunday": Revealing the Bracket (5 p.m. show)
Fan voting begins for First Round Games
March 26:
First Round Results Announced
April 1:
Sweet 16 Results Announced
April 9:
Final Four Results Announced
April 16:
Championship Announced
[FOR A FULL LIST OF TEAMS IN THE PROJECT, SCROLL DOWN TO THE BOTTOM OF THE MOST RECENT ARTICLES]