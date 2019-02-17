CHAMPAIGN -- Urbana senior Luke Luffman became the first wrestler in Champaign-Urbana to win back-to-back-to-back state titles, capturing the 2A 285 crown Saturday night at the State Farm Center.
The Illini signee capped off an undefeated season, pinning Hayden Copass (Westville) in 3:03.
Micah Downs became the first Clinton wrestler since 2002 to win a state championship, defeating his off-season training partner and good friend Cade Scott (Tolono Unity), 8-4 in the 1A 182 final.
