It's Gordon Voit's new sports series "WAND Oral Histories," diving deep into the long-form legends, myths and ghosts of Central Illinois sports lore!
Episode 10: Uwe Blab (Part 3) - The NBA Days and playing the Dream Team
Episode 9: Uwe Blab (Part 2) - Bob Knight and the Indiana years
Episode 8: Uwe Blab vs. Michael Jordan
Episode 7: "Dan Duff: From Lincoln to Notre Dame"
Episode 6A: "Former Illini guard Trent Meacham and wife Theresa launch new podcast"
Episode 6B: "The time Trent Meacham hit a buzzer-beater against Allen Iverson"
Episode 5: Uwe Blab (Part 3): Coming to Effingham - Effingham High graduate Uwe Blab has a fascinating life story: from Munich, Germany to Effingham, Illinois to Indiana University and five years in the NBA. In Part 1, Blab shares the story of how he came to Effingham and what his transition was like with his host family, the Kellers.
Episode 4: "Jack Sunderlik and the Runnin' Reds" - IBCA and Millikin Hall of Famer Jack Sunderlik discusses everything from the 1960s Runnin' Reds dynasty to his college career to his childhood playing in the parks of Decatur.
Episode 3: "Ball Head Watkins" - Marty Watkins shares about his uncle, former Eisenhower forward George Watkins, who signed an ABA contract but ultimately fell into the trap many young men without guidance fall into
Episode 2: "Curly Neal and Decatur" - Washington General Anthony Smith and Sean Streaty's memory of the Globetrotters in Decatur in the late 1970s
Episode 1: "Kita's Porch" - The playground scene in the 1980s and 1990s in Decatur
