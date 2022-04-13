WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) -- After a 36 year career at Warrensburg-Latham, Vic Binkley resigned this morning.
He tallied 631 wins in 1,013 games played, including 24 winning seasons, five 25-win seasons, 15 20-win seasons and two third place finishes in the state tournament.
Binkley says the athletic department asked him to resign but didn't include any reasons. He initially declined, then today handed in his resignation.
Binkley who has 724 total wins in his career says he's not done coaching and is looking forward to his next championship.
