NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Volleyball state semifinals will be in full swing Friday at Redbird Arena.
In 3A, Taylorville is set to take on Nazareth Academy. The Tornadoes are making their first state semifinal appearance in program history.
As for 2A, WAND Sports is squaring in on a team that is no stranger to Redbird Arena.
Springfield Lutheran punched their ticket to state for the second straight year. Last year the Crusaders finished fourth in the state. This year their hoping to finish off the job.
SCHEDULE
1A Semifinals - Springfield Lutheran vs. Norris City-Omaha-Enfield at 10:30am at Redbird Arena
3A Semifinals - Taylorville vs. Nazareth Academy at 5:30pm at Redbird Arena
