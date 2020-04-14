FINAL FOUR VOTING (ALL-TIME 5)
Voting runs from Tuesday morning (4/14) until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday night (4/19).
The First Round, Sweet 16 and Elite 8 featured nearly 18,000 votes! Will the Final Four generate even more?
Results will be announced during Monday evening's sports shows, 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on 4/20.
For the Elite 8 game recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.
For the Sweet 16 game recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.
For the First Round recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.
Q: How does the bracket and fan voting work?
Q: Where is the bracket?