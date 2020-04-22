All-Time 5

It's the WAND Sports "All-Time 5!" Which local school would have the best starting five if you could pick any basketball player from any point in history?

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME VOTING (ALL-TIME 5) 

Voting runs from Tuesday morning (4/21) until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday night (5/4). Note: this is a two-week gap, much like the Super Bowl! Monday 4/27 will be a "Media Day" day to break down the matchup.

The First Round, Sweet 16 and Elite 8 and Final Four featured nearly 25,000 votes!

Results will be announced during the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts on 5/4.

For the Final Four game recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.

For the Elite 8 game recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.

For the Sweet 16 game recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.

For the First Round recaps, MVPs and X-Factors, click here.

Q: How does the bracket and fan voting work?

A: Visit this handy FAQ page!

Q: Where is the bracket?

A: Visit our Selection Sunday page!