DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The boys state track meet would have taken place this weekend in Charleston, which means it's a perfect time to turn back the clock and spotlight the history-making 1992 MacArthur state champion team.
In this trip to the WAND Archives, star sprinter Marcus Phillips signs with South Carolina in his home, flanked by his mother and father as former sports director Ron Rector was there with a cameraman for an interview.
In the interview, Phillips shares his goals for the college level -- both academically and on the track, competing with SEC talent.
Stay tuned for a feature story on the 1992 state champion MacArthur track team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.