Dee Brown 1-25-06

Illinois point guard Dee Brown drives to the basket for two of his game-high 17 points as the No. 8 Illini beat visiting Minnesota 77-53 on January 25, 2006.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois' 95-68 win over Minnesota on Wednesday was a curse-breaker of a game, giving the Illini (1-5 in Big Ten play) their first conference win.

But it's not the first time an Illini squad has run circles around the Gophers in Champaign.

Join WAND's Gordon Voit on a trip to the archives to see how Dee Brown, James Augustine and Brian Randle keyed a 77-53 win for No. 8 Illinois (18-2, 4-2) on January 25, 2006! Jamar Smith also contributed 16 points for the Illini.

Box score: https://fightingillini.com/boxscore.aspx?path=mbball&amp;id=1482