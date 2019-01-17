CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois' 95-68 win over Minnesota on Wednesday was a curse-breaker of a game, giving the Illini (1-5 in Big Ten play) their first conference win.
But it's not the first time an Illini squad has run circles around the Gophers in Champaign.
Join WAND's Gordon Voit on a trip to the archives to see how Dee Brown, James Augustine and Brian Randle keyed a 77-53 win for No. 8 Illinois (18-2, 4-2) on January 25, 2006! Jamar Smith also contributed 16 points for the Illini.
Box score: https://fightingillini.com/boxscore.aspx?path=mbball&id=1482