In week two, our WAND Matchup of the Week is between two rivals.
On Friday night, Unity will host St. Joseph-Ogden.
The Rockets put up 41 points on Prairie Central in week one to earn a win while SJO is coming off of a loss to Monticello and is looking to get their first win of the fall.
