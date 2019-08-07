MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- When Meridian head coach Micah Sheppard took over the football program in June of 2017, the roster numbered close to 25.
Now entering Season No. 3, Sheppard's helped bump that number to 45 -- which might even be higher if not for an unusually small junior class of four to five players.
[VIDEO: MERIDIAN HAWKS SUMMER CAMP CHECK-IN]
The Hawks are on a mission to get back to the playoffs since 2008, when Iowa-bound Dakota Getz led the team to a 9-3 record.
In this "WAND Summer Camp" spotlight, we dig into quarterback Jake Jones' story. The long-armed basketball star won't just be throwing and running the ball this year but catching it -- as we saw at the Mt. Zion 7-on-7 league in July.
Stay tuned for the start of "WAND Two-a-Days" this coming Monday. Every day leading up to Week 1 kickoff, Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley will be previewing two teams in the WAND viewing area.