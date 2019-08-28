WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!

Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.

Cumberland Pirates

Last year: 7-3 (1A Playoffs)

Week 1 opponent: vs. Argenta-Oreana

Interviews: head coach Lucas Watkins (5th year, 25-15)

Tuesday, August 13:

MacArthur

Eisenhower

Wednesday, August 14:

Maroa-Forsyth

Mt. Zion

Thursday, August 15:

St. Teresa

Argenta-Oreana

Friday, August 16:

Monticello

Central A&M

Rochester

Saturday, August 17:

Warrensburg-Latham

Lanphier

Sunday, August 18:

Clinton

LSA

Monday, August 19:

Southeast

Shelbyville

Tuesday, August 20:

Sacred Heart-Griffin

Meridian

Wednesday, August 21:

Glenwood

Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Thursday, August 22:

Lincoln

Effingham

Friday, August 23:

Charleston

Mattoon

Taylorville

Saturday, August 24:

Cerro Gordo-Bement

Tuscola

Sunday, August 25:

Arcola

ALAH

Monday, August 26:

Springfield High

Sangamon Valley

Tuesday, August 27:

Pana

Newton

Wednesday, August 28:

Williamsville

Cumberland