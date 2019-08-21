Luke Lehnen

Senior quarterback Luke Lehnen returns after an All-State campaign in which he threw for more than 1,600 yards with 25 touchdowns and 5 interceptions to go with 1,004 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!

Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.

[VIDEO: CAN GLENWOOD WIN IT ALL IN 2019?]

Glenwood Titans

Last year: 9-2 (Class 6A second round) (8-1 in CS8, tied for championship)

Week 1 opponent: @ Lanphier (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

Interviews: head coach David Hay and senior receiver/linebacker Eli Vogler

Tuesday, August 13:

MacArthur

Eisenhower

Wednesday, August 14:

Maroa-Forsyth

Mt. Zion

Thursday, August 15:

St. Teresa

Argenta-Oreana

Friday, August 16:

Monticello

Central A&M

Rochester

Saturday, August 17:

Warrensburg-Latham

Lanphier

Sunday, August 18:

Clinton

LSA

Monday, August 19:

Southeast

Shelbyville

Tuesday, August 20:

Sacred Heart-Griffin

Meridian

Wednesday, August 21:

Glenwood

Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Thursday, August 22:

Lincoln

Effingham

Friday, August 23:

Charleston

Mattoon

Taylorville