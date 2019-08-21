WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: CAN GLENWOOD WIN IT ALL IN 2019?]
Glenwood Titans
Last year: 9-2 (Class 6A second round) (8-1 in CS8, tied for championship)
Week 1 opponent: @ Lanphier (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
Interviews: head coach David Hay and senior receiver/linebacker Eli Vogler
Glenwood
Lincoln
Effingham
Charleston
Mattoon
Taylorville