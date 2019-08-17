WAND Two-a-Days: Lanphier Lions

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: LANPHIER HOPES CHEMISTRY HELPS THEM WIN IN THE TRENCHES]
Lanphier
Last year: 1-8
Week 1 opponent: vs. Glenwood
Interviews: head coach Don Goff (enters third year as head coach in his second stint at Lanphier, 26-47 over eight total seasons), senior offensive/defensive lineman Josh Wright
TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE
Tuesday, August 13:
Wednesday, August 14:
Thursday, August 15:
Friday, August 16:
Saturday, August 17: