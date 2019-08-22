WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: LINCOLN HOPING TO END 35-YEAR PLAYOFF DROUGHT]
Lincoln Railsplitters
Last year: 2-7 (1-5 in Apollo Conference)
Week 1 opponent: vs. Limestone
Interviews: head coach Matt Silkowski (fourth year, 6-21) and senior quarterback Dreyden Pozsgai
Tuesday, August 13:
Wednesday, August 14:
Thursday, August 15:
Friday, August 16:
Saturday, August 17:
Sunday, August 18:
Monday, August 19:
Tuesday, August 20:
Wednesday, August 21:
Thursday, August 22:
Lincoln
Effingham
Friday, August 23:
Charleston
Mattoon
Taylorville
Saturday, August 24:
Cerro Gordo-Bement
Springfield High