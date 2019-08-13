Jeff Wells camp

Seniors Jeff Wells (right) and Deyon Jackson (left) have a pile of scholarship offers and both will be critical to MacArthur's success as it tries to build on last year's 7-4 season and Class 5A playoff berth.

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!

Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.

MacArthur Generals

Last year: 7-4, second round of Class 5A playoffs

Week 1 opponent: @ Springfield High

Interviews: head coach Derek Spates, senior DB/RB Jeff Wells (multiple Division-I offers including Kent State, Illinois State, Southern Illinois.

TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 13:

MacArthur

Eisenhower

Wednesday, August 14:

Maroa-Forsyth

Mt. Zion

Thursday, August 15:

St. Teresa

Central A&M