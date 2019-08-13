WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
MacArthur Generals
Last year: 7-4, second round of Class 5A playoffs
Week 1 opponent: @ Springfield High
Interviews: head coach Derek Spates, senior DB/RB Jeff Wells (multiple Division-I offers including Kent State, Illinois State, Southern Illinois.
TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE
Tuesday, August 13:
MacArthur
Eisenhower
Wednesday, August 14:
Maroa-Forsyth
Mt. Zion
Thursday, August 15:
St. Teresa
Central A&M