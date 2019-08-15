Jostes

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!

Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.

[VIDEO: MAROA-FORSYTH HANDS KEYS TO NEW FACES]

Maroa-Forsyth Trojans

Last year: 13-1, reached Class 2A state championship game

Week 1 opponent: @ North Mac

Interviews: head coach Josh Jostes (20th year at Maroa-Forsyth, 178-55), senior lineman Tanner Hetz

TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 13:

MacArthur

Eisenhower

Wednesday, August 14:

Maroa-Forsyth

Mt. Zion

Thursday, August 15:

St. Teresa

Argenta-Oreana

Friday, August 16:

Monticello

Central A&M