WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: MAROA-FORSYTH HANDS KEYS TO NEW FACES]
Maroa-Forsyth Trojans
Last year: 13-1, reached Class 2A state championship game
Week 1 opponent: @ North Mac
Interviews: head coach Josh Jostes (20th year at Maroa-Forsyth, 178-55), senior lineman Tanner Hetz
TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE
Tuesday, August 13:
Wednesday, August 14:
Maroa-Forsyth
Thursday, August 15:
St. Teresa
Argenta-Oreana
Friday, August 16:
Monticello
Central A&M