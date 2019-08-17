tACKELS

Monticello senior quarterback Nic Tackels takes over for Braden Snyder, a Millikin freshman who was the third Sages quarterback in a row to earn All-State honors.

Monticello Sages

Last year: 14-0, Class 3A state champions

Week 1 opponent: @ Olympia

Interviews: head coach Cullen Welter (enters 11th year as head coach at Monticello, 89-26), senior quarterback Nic Tackels

