WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: MONTICELLO LOOKS TO REBUILD AFTER CHAMPIONSHIP]
Monticello Sages
Last year: 14-0, Class 3A state champions
Week 1 opponent: @ Olympia
Interviews: head coach Cullen Welter (enters 11th year as head coach at Monticello, 89-26), senior quarterback Nic Tackels
TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE
