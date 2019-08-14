Sage Davis

Bruising Mt. Zion running back/linebacker Sage Davis rushed for 1,372 yards last season as a junior.

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!

Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.

[VIDEO: MT. ZION RELOADS IN 2019]

Mt. Zion Braves

Last year: 6-4

Week 1 opponent: @ Highland

Interviews: head coach Patrick Etherton (fourth year, 20-10 record), junior quarterback Ashton Summers

TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 13:

MacArthur

Eisenhower

Wednesday, August 14:

Maroa-Forsyth

Mt. Zion

Thursday, August 15:

St. Teresa

Argenta-Oreana