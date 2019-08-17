WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: ROCKETS REACH FOR EIGHTH RING IN 10 YEARS]
Rochester Rockets
Last year: 11-2, reached Class 4A semifinals
Week 1 opponent: vs. Southeast
Interviews: head coach Derek Leonard (144-31, 8 state championships in 14 seasons), senior quarterback Clay Bruno
TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE
Tuesday, August 13:
Wednesday, August 14:
Thursday, August 15:
Friday, August 16:
Monticello
Rochester