Rochester quarterback Clay Bruno returns for his second season as the Rockets starter. He led the team to an 11-2 record last season.

WAND Two-a-Days are here!

Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.

Rochester Rockets

Last year: 11-2, reached Class 4A semifinals

Week 1 opponent: vs. Southeast

Interviews: head coach Derek Leonard (144-31, 8 state championships in 14 seasons), senior quarterback Clay Bruno

Rochester